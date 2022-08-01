Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$73.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 90,249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 93,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

