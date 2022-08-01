Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

