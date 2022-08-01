Short Interest in Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Grows By 47.3%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.0 days.

Saab AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAABF opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $45.13.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAABF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SEB Equities raised shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.