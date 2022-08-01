Generac (GNRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Generac Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $268.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.65.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Generac by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.
