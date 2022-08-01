Origin Materials (ORGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Origin Materials to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials Price Performance

ORGN stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $831.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.