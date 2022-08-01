1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLWS. Benchmark lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $643.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $115,000.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

