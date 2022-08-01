1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLWS. Benchmark lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
Shares of FLWS stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $643.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.
Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $115,000.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.