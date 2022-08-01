1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLWS. Benchmark lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $643.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $115,000.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

