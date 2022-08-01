Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Newtek Business Services Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $510.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $35.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 137.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
