Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newtek Business Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $510.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Newtek Business Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newtek Business Services

In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 137.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

