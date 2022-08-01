Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $31.96 on Monday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

(Get Rating)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

