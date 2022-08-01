Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $31.96 on Monday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36.
About Shin-Etsu Chemical
