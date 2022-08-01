Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Lightbridge Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge

Lightbridge Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lightbridge by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Featured Stories

