Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Lightbridge Stock Up 8.6 %
NASDAQ LTBR opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
