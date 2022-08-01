Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GERN. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Geron Price Performance
Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $717.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 44.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Geron by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Geron by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Geron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Geron by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geron (GERN)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.