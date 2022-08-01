RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

RES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE RES opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,773.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,773.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,997,951.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,801,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,289,595.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069,494 shares of company stock worth $45,895,222 over the last 90 days. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 170.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

