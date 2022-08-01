First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $45.91.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

