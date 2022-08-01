New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
NYMT opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.50.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
NYMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
