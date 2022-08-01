New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYMT opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

NYMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.