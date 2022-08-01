Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics to post earnings of ($3.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $64.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.