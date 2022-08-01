Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of SIXGF stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $130.77. Sixt has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

