LL Flooring (LL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect LL Flooring to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.06%. LL Flooring’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect LL Flooring to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LL opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

LL Flooring

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

