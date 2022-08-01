LL Flooring (LL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect LL Flooring to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.06%. LL Flooring’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect LL Flooring to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LL Flooring Price Performance
NYSE LL opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.