Invacare (IVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invacare Stock Down 1.7 %

IVC stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. Invacare has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 100,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,796,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,663.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 241,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $261,057.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,696,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,282.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,796,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,663.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 491,720 shares of company stock valued at $606,558. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invacare by 200.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

