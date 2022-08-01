KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. On average, analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRMD stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

In other KORU Medical Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,393,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,861,230.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

