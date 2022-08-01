KAR Auction Services (KAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at KAR Auction Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other KAR Auction Services news, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.