Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGLDF opened at $0.03 on Monday. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Sabre Gold Mines
