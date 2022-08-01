Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGLDF opened at $0.03 on Monday. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

