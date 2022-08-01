Mercury General (MCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mercury General by 103.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 6.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

