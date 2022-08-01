B. Riley Boosts Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $18.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 563,750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 122.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 894,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 67.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 430,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

