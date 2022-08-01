Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $215,110.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,279.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,190,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.