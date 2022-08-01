Medifast (MED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MED opened at $168.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average of $180.87. Medifast has a 1 year low of $154.67 and a 1 year high of $295.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.79%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,521.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 431 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth $433,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

