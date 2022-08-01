B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $20.63 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18.
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4402 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
See Also
