B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $20.63 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4402 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About B&M European Value Retail

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.59) to GBX 460 ($5.54) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.75) to GBX 385 ($4.64) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

