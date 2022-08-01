Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the June 30th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of BTDPF opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

