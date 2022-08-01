Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,541.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.50.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

See Also

