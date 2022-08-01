Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $400.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $424.55.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $383.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

