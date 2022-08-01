Cowen Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $68.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $57.94 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

