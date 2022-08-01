Macquarie Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $410.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.91.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $353.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.04. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.