Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the June 30th total of 616,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $6.11 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

