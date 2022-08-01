Raymond James Reaffirms Maintains Rating for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

MarineMax stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $879.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.61.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

