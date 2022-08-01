HC Wainwright Cuts Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Price Target to $5.25

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.25 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Gold Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.60. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

