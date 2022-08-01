Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.91.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Mastercard stock opened at $353.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day moving average of $348.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

