Youdao (NYSE:DAO) PT Lowered to $5.20 at Jefferies Financial Group

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Youdao from $15.50 to $7.80 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Youdao Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE DAO opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Youdao has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,784,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 136,631 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 9.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

