KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $424.55.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $383.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. KLA has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,214,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

