Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 69.8% in July

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance
Shares of SPVNF opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.34.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
