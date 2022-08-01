Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 69.8% in July

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPVNF opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

