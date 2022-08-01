Wells Fargo & Company Trims Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Target Price to $58.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a positive rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

RCL stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

