Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Cowen

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE LUV opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after buying an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

