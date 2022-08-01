Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Grows By 63.3%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sumitomo stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

