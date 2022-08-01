Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 70.2% in July

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the June 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,246.0 days.

Scatec ASA Trading Up 47.8 %

STECF opened at $13.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Scatec ASA has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Scatec ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

