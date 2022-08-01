Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Bank of America

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.43.

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Textron has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Textron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Textron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

