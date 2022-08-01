Wells Fargo & Company Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.03.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 176,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

