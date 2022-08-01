Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,135,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,443,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 24.8% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

