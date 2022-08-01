First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.68.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $99.17 on Friday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,729. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

