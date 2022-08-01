Citigroup Raises Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $222.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.49 and its 200 day moving average is $188.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

