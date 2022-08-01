KeyCorp Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $375.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2023 earnings at $33.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and set a $306.00 target price (up previously from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $357.90.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE:URI opened at $322.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $87,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.