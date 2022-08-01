Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.39.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Comcast has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.