Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $158.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,057,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,171,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,441,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after buying an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after acquiring an additional 493,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.