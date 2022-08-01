Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $158.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.43.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance
EEFT stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
