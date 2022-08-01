Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Cowen

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 4.8 %

CMCSA stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.